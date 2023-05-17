Everhart Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 130.0% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 968.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.75.

KEYS stock opened at $163.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 32.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

