Everhart Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in STAG Industrial by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $34.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.55. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Virgis Colbert sold 23,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $760,848.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,480.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $135,457.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,741. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.