Everhart Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,957,433,000 after purchasing an additional 77,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,750,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,910,000 after buying an additional 56,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,526,000 after acquiring an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,075,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.21.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

REGN opened at $742.28 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $538.01 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $788.36 and a 200 day moving average of $758.25. The firm has a market cap of $81.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

