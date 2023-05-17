Everhart Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Electric has a 1 year low of $46.55 and a 1 year high of $102.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.69 and its 200 day moving average is $87.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.