Everhart Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 7,667.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after purchasing an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,944,000 after purchasing an additional 170,299 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 559,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,886,000 after buying an additional 158,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in McKesson by 242.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 223,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,804,000 after buying an additional 157,895 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.17.

McKesson Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MCK opened at $396.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $298.69 and a 1-year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 26.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

