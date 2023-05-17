Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 378 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $358.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $395.80.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total value of $297,504.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.