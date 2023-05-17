Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 395 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 863.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 268,299 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,899,000 after purchasing an additional 240,446 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 381,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,286,000 after acquiring an additional 34,192 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,391 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 90,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $255.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.11 and a 12 month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total value of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,509 shares of company stock worth $8,200,219 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.17.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

