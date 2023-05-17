Everhart Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in agilon health were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in agilon health by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,770,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,116 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in agilon health by 34.0% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 9,429,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,134 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,506 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of agilon health by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,566,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,319 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AGL. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $226,955.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,145.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $226,955.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,145.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $701,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,231,181.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,188 shares of company stock worth $1,256,773. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AGL opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.45. agilon health, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $689.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.32 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

