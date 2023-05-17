Everhart Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 251.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,082,000 after purchasing an additional 48,912 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 674.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 22,711 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.55.

Shares of APD stock opened at $275.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.99 and its 200-day moving average is $293.97.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

