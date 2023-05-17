Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) PT Raised to $80.00 at Piper Sandler

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.08% from the company’s previous close.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.13.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $79.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average is $58.74.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $636,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,207,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,790,542.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $636,625.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,790,542.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.85, for a total transaction of $103,805.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,320,986. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

