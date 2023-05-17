Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Short Interest Down 11.1% in April

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the April 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.

Exail Technologies Price Performance

Exail Technologies stock remained flat at $19.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. Exail Technologies has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

Get Exail Technologies alerts:

About Exail Technologies

(Get Rating)

See Also

Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Exail Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exail Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.