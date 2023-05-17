Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmland Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity at Farmland Partners

In other Farmland Partners news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $96,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 199,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,930,512.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 189,846 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,885,170.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,000 shares of company stock worth $409,660. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 4,925 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at $273,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.7% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,626. The firm has a market cap of $549.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

See Also

