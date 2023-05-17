FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Short Interest Down 15.9% in April

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 685,200 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the April 15th total of 814,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

FARO Technologies Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of FARO traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,676. FARO Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $195.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John Donofrio bought 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $100,179.05. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,388 shares in the company, valued at $496,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director John Donofrio purchased 8,555 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $100,179.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,363.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Yuval Wasserman purchased 4,350 shares of FARO Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $49,677.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 131,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,054.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 25,255 shares of company stock valued at $290,283. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,324,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,655,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 166,756 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,165,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 341,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 106,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FARO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on FARO Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on FARO Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

