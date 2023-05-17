FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) Stake Boosted by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.18% of FAST Acquisition Corp. II worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FZT. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter worth $4,630,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $1,445,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $592,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in FAST Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 62.3% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 102,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of FZT opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09.

About FAST Acquisition Corp. II

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. In addition, It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

