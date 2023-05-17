FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 3,993 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,659,000. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $156.03. 2,890,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,128,942. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.81. The company has a market cap of $295.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

