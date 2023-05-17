FDx Advisors Inc. Has $14.64 Million Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,886 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares MBS ETF worth $14,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,398,000 after acquiring an additional 85,458 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 100,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.00. 409,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,721. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

