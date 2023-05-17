FDx Advisors Inc. Has $18.57 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 0.8% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.9% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 11.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in NIKE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,558,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,741. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

