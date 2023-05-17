FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.6% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 180,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,369,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $365,550,000 after buying an additional 51,607 shares during the period. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Accenture Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.83. 889,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,360,111. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.36. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $322.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

