FDx Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,080 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $445,043,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $471,058,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,806,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,883,000 after purchasing an additional 919,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $303,564,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VOO traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $380.70. 1,464,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,694,111. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $372.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89. The company has a market cap of $289.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.