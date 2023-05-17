FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 18,055 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,055 shares during the quarter. Airbnb makes up 1.0% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $22,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $3.89 on Wednesday, reaching $109.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,329,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,886. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC upped their target price on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $323,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 184,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,718,100.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $274,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,217.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $323,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 184,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,718,100.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,093,785 shares of company stock worth $373,801,732. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

