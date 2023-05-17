FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,752 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 13,578 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 21,900.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after buying an additional 463,676 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

Insider Activity

FedEx Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $221.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.48. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $248.76. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

