Fernbridge Capital Management LP Has $82.64 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fernbridge Capital Management LP reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 253,442 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 11.9% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $82,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $324,639.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,331,376.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,400 shares of company stock worth $20,168,420 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMUS. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.30.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,703,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,929. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.76 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $169.52 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.