FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Short Interest Update

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the April 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FG Merger Trading Up 0.1 %

FGMC traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.49. 10,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,350. FG Merger has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FG Merger by 18.3% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of FG Merger in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,006,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of FG Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,714,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FG Merger by 113.0% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 838,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,738,000 after buying an additional 444,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

