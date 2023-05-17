Fidato Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Fidato Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises about 0.3% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 21,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AOR remained flat at $49.92 on Wednesday. 74,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,097. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

