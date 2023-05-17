Fidato Wealth LLC Has $43.70 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fidato Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 54.8% of Fidato Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Fidato Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $413.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,034. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $407.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

