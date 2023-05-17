Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $240.98

Shares of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 240.98 ($3.02) and traded as low as GBX 226.50 ($2.84). Fidelity China Special Situations shares last traded at GBX 230 ($2.88), with a volume of 916,489 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 240.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 246.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -232.88.

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

