Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Position Raised by Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.24. The company had a trading volume of 54,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,319. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.34. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 73.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

