Financial Partners Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,419 Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Financial Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,359,000 after acquiring an additional 916,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 902,182 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,443,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,434,000 after acquiring an additional 623,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12,054.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 619,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after acquiring an additional 613,956 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

COWZ stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,895,542 shares. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

