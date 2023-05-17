Financial Partners Group LLC Buys New Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,000. Lam Research accounts for about 2.2% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,396,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,257,000 after purchasing an additional 519,679 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $177,616,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,374,000 after acquiring an additional 373,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $75,892,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $79,508,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX traded up $15.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $574.41. The company had a trading volume of 564,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,247. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $509.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $480.48. The company has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $576.78.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $508.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Further Reading

