Financial Partners Group LLC Buys Shares of 51,671 ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,000. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,021,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 484,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,553,000 after acquiring an additional 309,412 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,393,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,755,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 629,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,691,000 after buying an additional 170,836 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,308 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average of $91.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.