Financial Partners Group LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000. Altria Group makes up 1.2% of Financial Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,927,856. The company has a market capitalization of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $54.89.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.