Financial Partners Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 556,793 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,002,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,125,000 after purchasing an additional 386,109 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,876,000 after purchasing an additional 159,896 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,099,000 after buying an additional 56,223 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,132,000 after buying an additional 82,461 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.23. 2,603,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,064. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $155.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.