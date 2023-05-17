Financial Partners Group LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Partners Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $414.05. The stock had a trading volume of 947,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,349. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $407.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.81. The company has a market capitalization of $308.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

