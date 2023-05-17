FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $107,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBD opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $18.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

