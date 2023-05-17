FineMark National Bank & Trust Makes New $225,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average of $82.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

