FineMark National Bank & Trust Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in PPL by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPL Trading Down 2.0 %

PPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet raised PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.45. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. PPL had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

Further Reading

