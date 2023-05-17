FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 1,224 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

