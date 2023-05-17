FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 425 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

FineMark National Bank & Trust cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $154.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.76. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $119.82 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,914,986.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $4,602,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,914,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

