Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 493,200 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 462,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 548.0 days.
Finning International Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of FINGF opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37.
Finning International Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1754 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Finning International
Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Finning International (FINGF)
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
- STMicroelectronics, NetEase, HP Enterprise: Undervalued Techs?
- High-Yield Danaos Corporation Is About To Set Sail
- Beyond Meat Turns A Corner, But Now Is Not The Time To Buy It
- Buffett’s Latest Buys: What Stocks Is He Adding to His Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.