Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 493,200 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 462,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 548.0 days.

Finning International Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FINGF opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. Finning International has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.37.

Finning International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1754 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Finning International

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FINGF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Finning International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Finning International from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

