FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Update

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the April 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINW. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 81,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 870.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 194,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 174,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $334,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 126.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

FinWise Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

Shares of FINW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.97. 607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.05. FinWise Bancorp has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $13.69.

(Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Featured Stories

