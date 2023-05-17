First Hawaiian, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

First Hawaiian has a dividend payout ratio of 54.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.47. The stock had a trading volume of 41,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.02. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FHB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Insider Activity at First Hawaiian

In related news, CEO Robert S. Harrison bought 23,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,573,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Hawaiian by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.