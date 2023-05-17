First Hawaiian, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the bank on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

First Hawaiian has a payout ratio of 54.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Hawaiian to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

First Hawaiian Price Performance

NASDAQ:FHB opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FHB. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Hawaiian

In other First Hawaiian news, CEO Robert S. Harrison acquired 23,500 shares of First Hawaiian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $507,835.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,202.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Further Reading

