First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Short Interest Update

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 595,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the April 15th total of 555,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In other First Merchants news, Director Gary Lehman sold 1,465 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $58,731.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRR OpCo LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 9.7% in the third quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 68,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 103.0% in the third quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 15.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 285,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 37,831 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,799,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after acquiring an additional 39,119 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Merchants by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Price Performance

First Merchants Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:FRME opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. First Merchants has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. This is an increase from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 32.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRME shares. StockNews.com began coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

