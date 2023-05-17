First National Financial Co. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of TSE FN traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$39.17. 623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,936. The company has a quick ratio of 10.11, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,274.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.44. First National Financial has a one year low of C$32.12 and a one year high of C$40.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.11.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.08. First National Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of C$414.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$192.00 million. On average, analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.0910506 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 16,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$37.23 per share, with a total value of C$617,980.77. Insiders own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

