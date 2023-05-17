First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the April 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.52.

Get First Solar alerts:

First Solar Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $8.79 on Tuesday, hitting $212.80. 3,451,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,681,629. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 545.64 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar has a one year low of $60.77 and a one year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total transaction of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,409 shares of company stock valued at $8,443,893. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,041,024,000 after buying an additional 2,096,612 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $227,441,000 after buying an additional 1,385,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after buying an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.