First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 956.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,393,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261,817 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $68,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 123.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 43.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 18.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 305.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 213,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $769,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 900,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,475,435 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DoorDash Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.37 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. On average, analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DASH shares. Mizuho upped their price target on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

