First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,214 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.85% of ONE Gas worth $75,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,441,000 after acquiring an additional 55,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 652,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,661 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $463,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

ONE Gas Trading Down 1.1 %

OGS opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.50. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $89.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

ONE Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.