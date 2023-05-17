First Trust Advisors LP Buys 175,942 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,942 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 2.50% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $66,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,992,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,540,000 after purchasing an additional 446,909 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,802,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,152,000 after purchasing an additional 85,878 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,215,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CALM shares. Stephens lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at $252,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $46.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.70. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $1.53. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 58.83%. The business had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.96%. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Further Reading

