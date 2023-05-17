First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.31% of Houlihan Lokey worth $78,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,046,000 after purchasing an additional 85,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,437,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 774,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,548,000 after buying an additional 36,733 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 539,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after buying an additional 115,602 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 445,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after buying an additional 259,359 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.76. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.18 and a 52-week high of $102.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $444.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 54.36%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

