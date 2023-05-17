First Trust Advisors LP Has $71.53 Million Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $71,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 77.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $491.93 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $515.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.86.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Read More

